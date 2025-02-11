Amazon opens beauty and personal care store in Italy, as part of brick-and-mortar expansion

Amazon is opening a "parapharmacy" in Milan, Italy, that features a range of beauty and personal items.

The store also includes a selection of non-prescription, over-the-counter medications.

Amazon has continued to tweak its physical store footprint over the years.

Amazon is opening a beauty and health products store in Milan, marking the company's latest brick-and-mortar experiment.

The store is located in the city center of Milan, Italy, and features a range of beauty and personal care items, as well as non-prescription drugs, Amazon said in a blog post. The first store, which is called Amazon Parafarmacia & Beauty, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The store will be stocked with products from beauty and skincare brands including La Roche-Posay, Eucerin and Vichy. There are also "Derma-bars," where shoppers can get a "complimentary digital skin analysis" of their skin type and condition, and receive product recommendations.

Amazon says the store includes a section staffed by on-site pharmacists where shoppers can purchase "non-prescription, over-the-counter medications."

By launching its first "parapharmacy," the e-commerce giant is hoping to parlay its online success in the beauty and personal care category into sales in the physical world. Beauty and personal care items, which include everything from hairspray and cosmetics to deodorants and Q-tips, make up one of the fastest growing verticals on Amazon.

The company began offering health and beauty products in 2000, but its selection was initially limited to most mass-market brands. Its since added more luxury brands like Estee Lauder and La Mer.

The new store format also marks Amazon's latest experiment in physical retail. The company opened and then shuttered all of its bookstores, pop-up shops, 4-star stores and apparel stores. It's also shrunk its footprint of Amazon Go convenience stores, shutting down a storefront in Woodland Hills, California, last month. In grocery, Amazon's portfolio includes Whole Foods supermarkets and its own chain of Fresh stores.

