Amazon names logistics head as new AWS CFO

Amazon said Thursday John Felton, the company's top logistics executive, will take over as chief financial officer of its AWS cloud computing unit.

In a blog post, Doug Herrington, Amazon's worldwide retail chief, said Felton would take on a new role as senior vice president and Amazon Web Services CFO. Udit Madan, Amazon's vice president of transportation, will replace Felton.

Felton has been with Amazon for nearly two decades, most recently serving as the head of its worldwide operations division. He's a member of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's s-team, which is a tight-knit group of senior executives from almost all areas of Amazon's business.

"It has been a great run and a time that I will cherish with pride," Felton wrote in a memo to staff. "Good news is that I'm not going far and am excited to share many of the skills I learned from you all in Operations with the AWS team."

Felton will replace AWS' current CFO Richard Puccio. The Wall Street Journal reported Puccio intends to leave the company, citing people familiar with the matter. An Amazon spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The leadership shakeup comes as AWS' growth rate has slowed in recent quarters as some clients pulled back their spending due to high inflation and broader concerns about the economy.