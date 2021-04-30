Amazon Is Preparing Investors for the Day When Jeff Bezos Is No Longer CEO

With Jeff Bezos' days as CEO nearing an end, Amazon made a subtle change in how it references its founder and his key role.

Amazon said in February that Bezos will be stepping down in the third quarter and will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who runs the company's cloud division.

Under Bezos, Amazon has become the third most valuable U.S. company, behind Apple and Microsoft.

Deep in the risk factors section of its quarterly report, Amazon changed one word in describing the importance of its founder at CEO.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We depend on our senior management and other key personnel, including Jeffrey P. Bezos, our founder, President, CEO, and Chairman," the company said in its quarterly financial report on Friday.

As recently as its annual report three months ago, the word "particularly" preceded Bezos' name. It's a subtle but important shift as Amazon prepares to hand over the reins to a new CEO for the first time in its 27-year history.

Amazon said in February that Bezos will step down as CEO in the third quarter, though he'll retain the position of chairman. The company named Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon Web Services, as his successor.

Bezos, the world's richest person, has long been the only name referenced in the key persons section of its risk factors. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookseller and has since turned it into an e-commerce, software and media behemoth valued at over $1.7 trillion.

Amazon's stock is trading near a record on Friday, a day after quarterly revenue and earnings topped analysts' estimates.

WATCH: Amazon trend is here to stay, says Sand Hill's Vingiello