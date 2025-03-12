Money Report

Amazon, Google and Meta support tripling nuclear power by 2050

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC and Spencer Kimball, CNBC

The cooling towers of the Three Mile Island Nuclear power plant is seen on October 30, 2024 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, U.S.
Danielle DeVries | CNBC
  • The tech companies signed a pledge to support efforts to at least triple nuclear power.
  • The pledge was previously signed by more than 20 governments and some of the leading financial institutions in the world.

HOUSTON — Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms on Wednesday said they support efforts to at least triple nuclear energy worldwide by 2050.

The tech companies signed a pledge first adopted in December 2023 by more than 20 countries, including the U.S., at the U.N. Climate Change Conference. Financial institutions including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley backed the pledge last year.

The pledge is nonbinding, but highlights the growing support for expanding nuclear power among leading industries, finance and governments.

Amazon, Google and Meta are increasingly important drivers of energy demand in the U.S. as they build out artificial intelligence centers. The tech sector is turning to nuclear power after concluding that renewables alone won't provide enough reliable power for their energy needs.

Amazon and Google announced investments last October to help launch small nuclear reactors, technology still under development that the industry hopes will reduce the cost and timelines that have plagued new reactor builds in the U.S.

Meta issued a call in December for nuclear developers to submit proposals to help the tech company add up to four gigawatts of new nuclear in the U.S.

The pledge signed Wednesday was led by the World Nuclear Association on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston.

