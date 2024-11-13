Amazon debuts discount store with everything under $20 to take on Temu and Shein

Amazon launched its discount webstore to take on Temu and Shein.

Called "Amazon Haul," the storefront is accessible through the company's mobile app, and it promises "crazy low prices" on a plethora of goods.

Shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $25, and Amazon says items will be delivered in two weeks or less.

Called "Amazon Haul," the storefront is accessible through the company's mobile app, and promises "crazy low prices" on a plethora of goods. Shoppers can buy $1 eyelash curlers and oven gloves, or a $3 nail dryer. The company is offering free shipping on orders over $25, or a $3.99 shipping fee on orders below that threshold.

An Amazon spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNBC previously reported that Amazon planned to launch its own discount webstore with goods shipped directly from China.

Amazon is betting shoppers will wait longer for products in exchange for rock-bottom prices. The company noted that most purchases made in Amazon Haul will be delivered in under two weeks, "although shipping times may vary and are dependent on a customer's delivery location."

That's a shift for Amazon, which has partly cemented its dominance in e-commerce by offering faster delivery speeds than its competitors. The company upended the online shopping world when it first offered free two-day delivery, and it's been speeding up delivery times since then. Amazon now offers same- or next-day delivery, and in some parts of the U.S. it promises delivery within a few hours of an order being placed.