Amazon says displaying tariff cost ‘not going to happen' after White House blowback

Amazon said Tuesday it considered displaying import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, but that the plan "was never approved and not going to happen."

The move would have affected items sold on Haul, Amazon's answer to Chinese discount retailer Temu, which offers apparel, home goods and other items priced at $20 or less.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products," Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement. "This was never approved and is not going to happen."

Amazon weighed adding a separate line item to products on Haul in response to Trump's removal of the de minimis trade loophole, according to a source familiar with the matter. The consideration was not related to Trump's 145% tariff on imports from China, they added.

Punchbowl News reported earlier on Tuesday that Amazon would "soon" begin displaying the cost of tariffs alongside the price of each product, citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

The report drew the ire of the White House, which called Amazon's reported plans a "hostile and political act."

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked.

After Amazon clarified its statement, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an X post called it a "good move."

Amazon and other retailers are digesting the impact of Trump's new tariffs. Earlier this month, Amazon began reaching out to its vast network of third-party sellers to gauge how the tariffs are impacting their logistics, product sourcing and operations. Some sellers have already raised prices and cut back on advertising spend as they confront higher import costs. Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC sellers would likely "need to pass that cost" of tariffs on to consumers.

Discount e-tailers Temu and Shein last week implemented price hikes across most items on their sites, and Temu has added "import charges" ranging between 130% and 150% on some products.

