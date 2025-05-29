Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon AI deal with New York Times brings the paper's content to Alexa

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during an Amazon Devices launch event in New York City, U.S., February 26, 2025. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • The New York Times and Amazon agreed to a deal allowing it to use the newspaper's content across its artificial intelligence platforms.
  • The deal allows "real-time display of summaries and short excerpts of Times content within Amazon products and services, such as Alexa, and training Amazon's proprietary foundation models."
  • A growing number of news organizations have inked licensing deals with AI product makers.

The New York Times on Thursday struck a deal with Amazon allowing it to use the storied news organization's content across its artificial intelligence platforms.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The multi-year deal "will bring Times editorial content to a variety of Amazon customer experiences," the Times said in a release. The agreement also includes content from the newspaper's other properties like NYT Cooking and The Athletic.

"This will include real-time display of summaries and short excerpts of Times content within Amazon products and services, such as Alexa, and training Amazon's proprietary foundation models," the Times said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI in 2023 for copyright infringement, accusing the companies of abusing the newspaper's intellectual property to train large language models.

Money Report

news 48 mins ago

This is the happiest city in the world, new data shows—it's not in the U.S.

news 1 hour ago

Trump adviser Hassett is confident tariffs will prevail despite judges' ruling

Both Microsoft and OpenAI sought unsuccessfully to have the case thrown out. Other news publications have joined the Times in suing Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright violations, including the New York Daily News and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

A growing number of news outlets have opted to strike licensing deals with tech companies rather than pursue litigation.

Amazon has launched a flurry of generative AI products over the past several months as it looks to keep up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Google and others.

Amazon announced Alexa+, a new version of its decade-plus old voice assistant embedded with generative AI in February. Other products include its own set of Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and a marketplace for third-party models called Bedrock.

WATCH: Amazon reportedly exploring foldable phone

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us