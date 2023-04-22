Money Report

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's Compensation Topped $200 Million in 2022

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in total compensation in 2022.
  • Most of the pay came through stock awards, according to a securities report filed by the company on Friday.
  • The CEO's compensation package also included almost $6 million for personal security in 2022.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in total compensation in 2022, most of which came through stock awards, according to a securities report filed by the company on Friday.

Pichai was awarded $218 million in equities last year through a triennial stock grant. His annual salary was $2 million from 2020 to 2022, the filing stated. The CEO's compensation package also included almost $6 million for personal security in 2022.

Other Alphabet and Google principal executives made approximately $22 million to $35 million in annual stock awards, according to the filing.

The report comes as Alphabet is initiating cost restructuring measures, including layoffs in January that eliminated 12,000 workers, or 6% of its workforce. Google's finance chief Ruth Porat announced earlier in April that the company would be cutting back on employee laptops and services to further reduce costs.

