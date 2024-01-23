Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Airline stocks rise as United kicks off busy earnings week

By Ryan Anastasio,CNBC

JanValls | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Shares of United, American, Southwest and Alaska all rose during a busy week for airline earnings reports.
  • Spirit shares were up again, extending a tumultuous run.
  • United CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC in an interview that the airline is seeing an increase in business travel in 2024.

United Airlines shares rose about 4% on Tuesday after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter.

The carrier hit its full-year adjusted earnings target of between $10 and $12 a share in 2023 and said bookings so far in 2024 have been solid.

The report kicks off a busy week of airline earnings reports, with quarterly updates from American, Southwest and Alaska all due out on Thursday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Shares of those three carriers were each up about 3% midmorning Tuesday. Shares of Delta, which reported fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month, were up about 2%.

United forecast a first-quarter loss due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes this month but CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC in an interview Tuesday that the airline is seeing an increase in business travel in 2024.

"It's only two weeks into the year, but we have seen a step up in business travel. We're back now in terms of revenue, at least above where we were in 2019," Kirby told CNBC's Phil LeBeau.

Money Report

5 mins ago

Dow goes from 37,000 to 38,000 in just 40 days. A history of the Dow and big round numbers

5 mins ago

Best picture Oscar nominees ‘Barbenheimer' account for 88% of the slate's box office haul

United shares are about flat this year but are down about 30% from their 52-week high of $58.23 recorded in July.

Shares of Spirit Airlines, which have been on a tumultuous ride in the last week since a federal judge blocked the carrier's planned merger with JetBlue, rose about 12% on Tuesday. JetBlue stock was up about 3%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us