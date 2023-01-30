Airbnb's 13 Most Wish-Listed Properties in the World for 2023—Including an $18 Million Home

In January, Airbnb released a list of the most wish-listed new global listings of 2023.

Each of the 13 listings achieved the "most wish-listed" status after being listed for just 10 weeks and may have had some help from several new ways the site can categorize listings — like trending" and "top of the world." Airbnb introduced that new feature in November 2022.

The 13 locations span six countries and four continents, and range from a tiny home to a guest house on a working family ranch.

Airbnb's most wish-listed new global listings for 2023

Modern Smoky Mts Getaway Cabin - Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Airbnb

This 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom cabin in Whispering Creek is nestled in the Smoky Mountains.

The Tennessee cabin is part of the Bear Foot Mountain Resort and has neighboring cabins on either side. But the property's outdoor patios include a pulldown screen and wooden slats for enhanced privacy.

Modern Smoky Mts Getaway Cabin can fit up to four guests.

Hidden Haven - Cape Town, South Africa

Airbnb

This five-bedroom villa overlooks Hout Bay Beach and includes an open-plan kitchen and lounge area with a fireplace overlooking the mountains.

The house's primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and the remaining four bedrooms are outfitted with queen size beds and share two bathrooms. The stay includes housekeeping from Monday to Friday.

Invisible House Joshua Tree - Joshua Tree, Calif.

This iconic home is known as the Invisible House and was designed by film producer Chris Hanley. The mirrored 22-story horizontal skyscraper is 5,500 square feet and is set on 90 acres.

The Invisible House has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some amenities include a 100-foot indoor swimming pool, remote-controlled blackout shades, and a 13-foot dining table with wall-to-wall views of boulders.

In January, the house was listed for sale at $18 million, according to Architectural Digest.

JT Luxury Villa - Joshua Tree, Calif.

Airbnb

The desert property offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, complete with one king and one queen bed. Guests also have the option to rent the casita bedroom, which can house an extra four guests.

The amenities included a private hot tub, pool, an outdoor kitchen BBQ, a patio area, an outdoor shower, and a propane fire pit.

Because Casa Coyotes is custom designed and features plaster kitchen worktops, bathrooms, and floors throughout, the hosts supply natural shampoo, conditioner, body, and hand wash in their bathrooms and cleaning supplies in the kitchen to protect the surfaces.

Le Moulin Vert - Varen, France

Airbnb

This refurbished 13th-century mill comes with its own millpond and private river. The property has repurposed and upcycled furnishings and furniture.

The owners of the property say this rental is best for families, couples, or friends but they don't allow infants or pets.

"The interiors are a fusion of French, Moroccan, English, and Indian, which somehow all sit comfortably together within the rustic stone walls of the 13th-century mill," the listing states.

Luxury Glass Tiny House - Warren, Vermont

Airbnb

This tiny home, with a jaw-dropping view, sits in the heart of the Green Mountains in Vermont. It was built in Estonia and features a Scandinavian design.

The lawn the tiny home sits on allows for activities like makings s'mores by the fire pit, playing corn hole, soaking in the hot tub, or looking out at the Sugarbush skiing resort and its trails.

The home is also equipped with heated floors and a rain shower. It includes a queen bed, a kitchen with a small cooktop, and a mini fridge.

Private Mtn Retreat - Blue Ridge, Georgia

Airbnb

This cabin at Highlands Hideaway in Blue Ridge, Georgia, has three bedrooms, a bunk room, and three full bathrooms.

It also comes equipped with three levels of decks, a hot tub, and a fire pit. The cabin also has a game room with a Mrs. Pac-Man machine, an oversized connect four, and tabletop tic-tac-toe to make it the ultimate gaming experience.

Scenic A-frame retreat - Grass Valley, Calif.

Airbnb

Tucked in the historic mining town of Grass Valley, California, this triangular chalet has a lot of space to offer. The Triangle Ranch sits on 3.25 private acres and boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Outside of the main house is a hot tub, basketball court, fenced dog area, and a kids' treehouse. There is also a deck and patio with a large picnic table for outdoor meals.

Shackup Tower - Broad Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada

Airbnb

If you're looking for an alternative stay, this cabin-like tower is the place for you. This home was built on 30-foot-tall steel legs and offers 360 views of the surrounding bluff of Cape La Have and the other La Have Islands. The decks have two tucked alcoves, one facing the west, and the other east.

The east-facing alcove is where the property's hot tub is, "perfectly oriented to watch the moon rise and the sunrise," according to the listing.

Taos Skybox "Stargazer" High Desert Retreat - El Prado, New Mexico

Airbnb

The Taos Skybox "Stargazer" is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, sustainably built structure that sits on 30 acres of private land. It has a full kitchen, laundry, internet, one bedroom, and a bathroom.

Located at 7,000 feet above sea level, the house offers 360 views of the Taos Valley. The listing states it was "purpose-built to take advantage of the dark skies and endless vistas of the high desert landscape."

Unikt designat ekologiskt naturhus - Bralanda, Sweden

Airbnb

This house is off-the-grid and is located on a mountain lake with views of Lake Vänern. It features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

It's located in Bralanda, Sweden, which means guests have access to the public beach at Lake Vänern.

'Tally-Ho' Tiny Home - Hawson, South Australia, Australia

Airbnb

This tiny home in Hawson, South Australia, Australia, was built between 2018 and 2019. It has its own solar panel system and an eco-flo composting toilet.

The owners of the listing provide guests with firewood for both the indoor wood-burning stove and the outdoor fire pit. It has one queen bed in the main bedroom and a queen sofa bed in the living room.

Zion Kolob Canyon - Cedar City, Utah

Airbnb

This private guest home is on a working family ranch just nine miles south of Cedar City. It has a private hot tub, fire pit, and views of the Kanarraville Mountains and Zion National Park.

The listing states that guests can feed their cattle over the fence and enjoy the presence of their many farm animals, which include Nigerian dwarf goats, alpacas, chickens, dogs, and kittens.

