Affirm announces JPMorgan Chase merchants can now offer installment loans at checkout

U.S. merchants who use JPMorgan to handle payments can now add Affirm to their checkout pages, according to a release. Consumers will have access to loans ranging from 30 days to 60 months, according to Affirm.

The deal follows a similar announcement from rival Klarna last month, in which the Swedish fintech said it would be available to JPMorgan's merchants. Affirm and Klarna are increasingly going head to head as the buy now, pay later field matures in the U.S.; Affirm is publicly traded and seeking to reliably grow profits, while Klarna recently filed for a U.S. IPO.

"The demand for diverse payment options, flexibility, and seamless transactions from both merchants and their customers is at an all-time high," Michael Lozanoff, global head of merchant services at J.P. Morgan Payments, said in the release.

"By incorporating Affirm as a payment method into our Commerce Platform, we are empowering businesses to deliver the services they need and the experiences that customers increasingly expect as part of their retail journey," he said.

Affirm said the deal was an expansion of existing banking and processing relationships with JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets.