AEW CEO Tony Khan says he wants to keep company private to pass it down to his kids

By Alex Sherman, CNBC

All Elite Wrestling, the upstart professional wrestling league, will remain a privately held family business instead of pursuing an initial public offering, according to founder and co-owner Tony Khan.

Khan told CNBC Sport he had no interest in going public because he wants to pass the league down to his kids — who haven't been born yet.

"I want to build," said the 42-year-old Khan. "I'm still a relatively young executive and someday, I'd like to have a family, and hopefully they can work in the business. It's a family business."

AEW has grown in recent years, buoyed by a new TV and streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The league competes with TKO Group's WWE for talent.

