Adobe shares soar 17% on better-than-expected results

Adobe surpassed expectations on earnings and revenue, with more new annualized Digital Media revenue than analysts had predicted.

Management boosted full-year guidance.

Adobe shares jumped 17% in extended trading on Thursday after the design software maker reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates and lifted full-year guidance.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $4.48 adjusted, vs. $4.39 expected

$4.48 adjusted, vs. $4.39 expected Revenue: $5.31 billion vs. $5.29 billion expected

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Adobe's revenue grew 10% year over year in the quarter, which ended on May 31, according to a statement.

The company called for adjusted earnings per share of $4.50 to $4.55 for the fiscal third quarter, with $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG were looking for $4.48 in adjusted earnings per share and $5.4 billion in revenue.

Net-new annualized recurring revenue for the Digital Media business that includes Creative Cloud subscriptions came in at $487 million, above the StreetAccount consensus of $437.4 million.

Adobe bumped up its view for the 2024 fiscal year, calling for full-year adjusted earnings per share between $18.00 and $18.20 and revenue of $21.40 billion to $21.50 billion. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had projected $18.02 per share in adjusted earnings and $21.46 billion in revenue. The forecast in March was $17.60 to $18.00 in adjusted earnings per share, with $21.30 billion to $21.50 billion in revenue.

In recent weeks software peers SentinelOne, UiPath, Veeva reduced their full-year revenue guidance citing economic weakness and corporate interest in artificial intelligence development. CEO Shantanu Narayen told analysts on a conference call that there were no changes to the economy that were worth calling out.

During the quarter, Adobe announced the availability of a service for fine-tuning the company's Firefly generative artificial intelligence models to deliver image content consistent with clients' brand guidelines.

"We're excited about the accelerating pace of innovation across the Digital Media business and pleased with the adoption of AI functionality as well as its early monetization across Document Cloud and Creative Cloud, including our flagship applications, Firefly services and Express," David Wadhwani, president of Adobe's Digital Media business, said on the call.

Adobe is seeing Creative Cloud subscribers upgrading their plans to access Firefly capabilities, he said.

Before Adobe issued Thursday's statement, shares were down 23% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index was up around 14%.

WATCH: Adobe CEO on AI innovation, expanding AI strategy and revenue growth