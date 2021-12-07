Put These 5 Top Skills on Your Resume Today, Says CEO Who Has Read Over 1,000 Resumes This Year — Here's How

Emerging technology and pandemic-related disruptions are redefining the skills people need to succeed in their jobs.

In fact, according to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, which surveyed executives across 15 industries in 26 countries, 73% of employers plan to offer reskilling and upskilling opportunities to their employees by 2025.

As the CEO of a resume writing service, I've reviewed more than 1,000 resumes this year. Here are the five most important and in-demand types of skills to put on your resume today:

1. Remote collaboration tools

Don't expect the work-from-home economy to go anywhere soon. Being able to effectively collaborate in a remote environment is a top priority for employers.

As simple as it may sound, listing basic remote work skills on your resume can go a long way. It's worth mentioning if you have experience with video meeting software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Webex Meetings, or collaboration tools like Slack, Trello and Monday.

You can also indicate your remote work experience in the summary, location section, or as a bullet point (e.g., "Managed four remote employees using online collaboration tools like Zoom and Trello.").

2. Critical thinking skills

Many employers have developed hiring processes to measure how your mind works. Google hiring managers, for example, "ask open-ended questions to learn how [candidates] solve problems."

Showcasing your critical thinking skills on your resume is just as important as demonstrating it in an interview. And it isn't as simple as writing "quick learner" or "critical thinker" in the skills section. Go into detail about lessons you've learned or problems you've solved in previous jobs.

If you're a software developer, you could put: "Created a digital tool that clients used to reduce customer service wait times by an average of [X] minutes."

3. Digital literacy

According to a report from Burning Glass Technologies, a firm that analyzes millions of job listings, 82% of online job listings look for basic digital software knowledge.

Depending on your industry, here are a few important ones to consider:

Spreadsheets: Excel, Google Sheets, OpenOffice

Excel, Google Sheets, OpenOffice Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn Web and coding: HTML, Javascript, CMS

HTML, Javascript, CMS Word processing: Microsoft Office, Google Docs, DropBox Paper

4. Data analysis

Even if you aren't applying for a job in data science, recruiters want to see an ability to analyze data that pertains to your role.

In your experience section, mention ways that you've analyzed data and used it to make an impact. If you're a software engineer, for example, write about how you increased the speed of your software after looking at data to see where users were getting slowed down.

Be as specific as possible when describing the projects you worked on. Think about the outcome and how you measured success. One easy formula you can always apply is: "Accomplished [X], as measured by [Y], by doing [Z]."

5. Skills mentioned in the job description

The skills that employers value most are the ones mentioned in their job descriptions, so include them in your resume — but don't copy the language verbatim.

For example, if a job listing says that the role involves working almost exclusively in teams, tailor your resume so that it mentions more of your work in group settings, as opposed to your individual work.

If the description places a large emphasis on certain certifications that you have, bring them to the top of your resume or bold them so that they're front and center.

This tip may sound obvious, but it points to an important piece of advice that I often give: Nine times out of 10, it's better to market yourself as the perfect candidate for the job, rather than the candidate who can do it all.

Peter Yang is a career expert and the CEO of Resume Writing Services, the parent company of ResumeGo. Before that, he worked as a resume writer, hiring manager and recruiter. Follow him on Twitter @ThePeterYang.

