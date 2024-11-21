Adani Group slams ‘baseless' New York fraud and bribery charges

Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest people, was indicted in a New York federal court on charges regarding an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

Shares of companies in India's Adani Group plunged following the indictment, with Adani Green Energy — the firm at the center of the allegations — slumping 17.9%.

India's Adani Group on Thursday denied allegations of bribery and fraud made by U.S. authorities in relation to the group's chair Gautam Adani, saying all claims were "baseless."

Adani and several other defendants are accused of having paid Indian government officials more than $250 million in bribes to obtain solar energy supply contracts worth more than $2 billion in profits.

The company's 62-year-old chair, his nephew Sagar Adani, and fellow company executive Vneet Jaain are charged with misleading U.S. and international investors about their company's compliance with antibribery and anticorruption practices as they raised more than $3 billion in capital to fund energy contracts.

An Adani Group spokesperson said the allegations made by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green Energy are "baseless and denied."

"The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

They added that "all possible legal recourse will be sought," following the allegations.

Shares of Adani investor GQG Partners also cratered around 20% on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

- CNBC's Boon Ping and Dan Mangan contributed to this story.