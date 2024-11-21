Money Report

Adani Group shares nosedive after chairman Gautam Adani charged with fraud in New York

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Signage of Adani Group at Adani Defence and Aerospace booth during the Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, India, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of India's Adani Group companies plunged after its billionaire chair Gautam Adani was indicted in a New York federal court.
  • The 62-year-old billionaire and the other defendants are accused of paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts that could generate more than $2 billion in profits.

India's Adani Group saw shares of its companies plunge Thursday after its billionaire chairman Gautam Adani was indicted in a New York federal court over his alleged involvement in an extensive bribery and fraud operation.

The 62-year-old billionaire and the seven other defendants have been accused of paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts that could generate more than $2 billion in profits.

The Indian group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises fell 10%, while the company in the eye of the storm Adani Green Energy tanked 17.28%. Adani Energy fell 20%. 

Adani Power lost 13.81%, Adani Port's share price dropped 10%, while the group's retail arm Adani Wilmar shed 7.87%.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index slid 0.63% in its first hour of trade.

Adani, along with two executives from Adani Green Energy Limited — his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain — have been charged with misleading U.S. and international investors about the company's adherence to antibribery and anticorruption standards while raising over $3 billion to finance energy projects.

The five-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn also accused Ranjit Gupta and Rupesh Agarwal, former executives of the renewable energy firm Azure Power Global, along with three former employees of the Canadian institutional investor Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec — Saurabh Agarwal, Cyril Cabanes, and Deepak Malhotra.

CDPQ said it is aware of the charges filed. "Those employees were all terminated in 2023 and CDPQ is cooperating with U.S. authorities," the investor said in an email.

This comes after the conglomerate spent the bulk of last year attempting to move beyond the allegations of accounting fraud and "brazen stock manipulation" made by shortseller firm Hindenburg Research. 

"Since releasing our January 2023 report identifying Adani as the largest corporate con in history, we have never wavered in our view, nor has Adani ever refuted our findings," Hindenburg said in a statement to CNBC on Thursday.

The conglomerate had rebutted the claims, adding that it has "always been in compliance with all laws."

These charges do not change the "strong underlying fundamentals" of India's market or the country's growth trajectory, said Raymond James' head of advisory solutions and market strategy, Matt Orton. 

"Once the dust settles, there will be even better opportunities for long-term investors in India," he said.

—CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

