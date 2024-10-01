Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to acquire German chemicals firm Covestro for $16.4 billion

Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil firm ADNOC on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 14.7 billion euros ($16.4 billion).

ADNOC will launch a 62 euros-per-share voluntary public takeover that implies an equity value for Covestro of around 11.7 billion euros and represents a premium of around 54% to Covestro's closing price on June 19, Covestro said in a statement.

The deal represents an enterprise value of 14.7 billion euros, ADNOC said in a separate statement. It added that the transaction is key for the firm's international growth strategy of becoming a top-five chemicals player.

"As a global leader and industrial pioneer in chemicals, Covestro brings unmatched expertise in high-tech specialty chemicals and materials, using advanced technologies including AI," said Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, group CEO and managing director of ADNOC.

Covestro, a former unit of Bayer, said that its management and supervisory board assume they will recommend the transaction to the firm's shareholders, subject to an offer review.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a Tuesday note that they expect limited antitrust and regulatory risk from the deal, given the "limited operational overlap."

