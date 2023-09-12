87. Henssler Financial

Henssler Financial, based in Kennesaw, GA, is ranked No. 87 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.8B

Years in Business: 36

Accounts Under Management: 4,001

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 83 in 2022)

Principal:

Gene Henssler, Director & Principal

William Lako, President & Principal

Contact:

henssler.com

3735 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144

(770) 429-9166