Prio Wealth Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 84 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.5B

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 1,500+

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

John Bratschi, Managing Partner

Kelly Morgan, Managing Partner

Thomas Woodhouse, Managing Partner

Contact:

priowealth.com

265 Franklin Street, Suite 2001, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 224-1900