80% of the trending global travel destinations for 2024 are in Asia, according to new report—here's the full list

Experts predict that in 2024 travelers will look away from popular destinations like London and Paris, and that interest in major cities in Asia will continue to rise.

This month, Tripadvisor announced its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards, which ranks the world's top trending destinations for 2024.

The ranking was determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews from global travelers for accommodations, restaurants and "things to do" that were posted to Tripadvisor from October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

No. 1 trending travel destination 2024: Toyko

Tokyo is the top trending destination for 2024, according to Tripadvisor.

Japan was among the last countries to ease border closures after the Covid-19 pandemic and now that they are open again, tourists are getting in line to visit the country.

Tokyo is also among the top 24 worldwide destinations among non-U.S. travelers this year, according to Airbnb data shared with CNBC.

Search traffic for Japan has more than tripled for trips during the first nine months of 2024 relative to the same period in 2023—a larger increase than any other nation, Airbnb said.

Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's most livable cities and is home to the world's tallest tower, Tokyo Skytree.

As of 2023, Tokyo is home to 41 headquarters of companies listed in the annual Fortune Global 500.

Top 10 trending global travel destinations 2024

Tokyo, Japan Seoul, South Korea Halong Bay, Vietnam Palawan Island, Philippines Sapa, Vietnam Bogota, Colombia Pattaya, Thailand Alajuela, Costa Rica Phnom Penh, Cambodia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Seoul, South Korea is the No. 2 trending global destination this year.

The city was one of the most visited Asian cities in 2023, according to market research company Euromonitor International.

In the same year, flight bookings to Seoul increased 191%, double from 2022, a Trip.com representative told CNBC Travel.

Seoul, South Korea, is known for its music and entertainment industry, and the area is home to over a dozen Fortune Global 500 companies, including Samsung and LG.

