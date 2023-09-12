77. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, based in Aspen, CO, is ranked No. 77 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,344 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Wally Obermeyer, Co-founder, President & Partner

Ali Flynn Phillips, Executive Vice President & Partner

Contact:

obermeyerwood.com

501 Rio Grande Place, Suite 107, Aspen, CO 81611

(970) 925-8747