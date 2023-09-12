65. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 65 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 17 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 506 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principal:

Paul Davis, Founder, Managing Member & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

marbleharboric.com

101 Federal Street, Suite 2920, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 956-6710