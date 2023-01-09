5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Second day of gains?

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.

2. McCarthy sets an agenda

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The House finally has a speaker. Kevin McCarthy secured enough support to win a 15th vote in the early hours of Saturday morning, and he wasted no time in setting out an agenda for his time leading the chamber. McCarthy promised to pursue conservative, America-first initiatives, including cutting funding to the IRS and tackling what he called "America-last" energy policies. He also plans to tackle issues such as debt, immigration and U.S. relations with China.

3. Brazil turmoil

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Supporters of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings on Sunday to protest his election defeat and attempt to overthrow the new regime, spurring chaos and sending stocks in South America's largest economy lower. Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace, refusing to accept the result of an October election that saw leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva come out ahead of the right-wing, Trump-ally Bolsonaro. Lula's inauguration was on Jan. 1. Bolsonaro condemned the violence and destruction saying, "Peaceful demonstrations, in accordance with the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings like those that happened today, as well as those that were practiced by the Left in 2013 and 2017, evade the rule," according to a translation.

4. Elite masses

The ranks of air travel elites are growing, and that's posing a problem for airlines. More and more travelers are building up rewards points via credit card spending or deferred travel, and they're spending those points on lounge access, extra leg room or other cushy perks. But as a United Airlines executive put it, "If everybody has status then nobody has status." United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are all raising the bar to earn rewards status this year, in an effort to keep premium products feeling exclusive — without alienating their newfound frequent flyers.

5. Deja vu-ez

Islam Safwat | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A bulk carrier got caught up in the Suez Canal Monday morning — reminiscent of a March 2021 incident that garnered worldwide attention — after it suffered an engine failure, the canal authority said. The carrier, Glory, loaded 65,970 metric tons of corn from a port in Ukraine on Dec. 25 and was bound for China, according to the Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Center, which facilitates humanitarian maritime exports of grain, other foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine. "The authority's marine rescue team dealt professionally with a sudden technical failure of the machines of the bulk vessel GLORY," the Suez Canal Authority said on Twitter, according to a translation. "Work is now underway to tow the idle ship." The disruption should cause "only minor delays," said shipping agency Leth.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Ashley Capoot, Sam Meredith, Elliott Smith, Leslie Josephs, Ruxandra Iordache and Natasha Turak contributed to this report.

