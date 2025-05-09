5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

The major stock averages are near the flatline for the week.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Trade tea leaves

The major averages are near the flatline for the week, with one trading day to go. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1% over the past four trading sessions, while the S&P 500 is down 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite is 0.3% lower. Investors have been looking for signs of progress in broader trade negotiations, as President Donald Trump's 90-day reprieve on higher tariff rates ticks by. A preliminary trade agreement with the U.K. seemed to offer some hope — if little detail. Trump on Friday floated the possibility of an 80% tariff rate on China, which currently faces a 145% duty, ahead of trade talks with Beijing this weekend. Follow live market updates.

2. UK deal

Trump on Thursday unveiled the framework of a trade deal with the UK. It would be the first deal struck with a trade partner since the U.S. president imposed his broad tariff scheme in early April, though there are still some details to be ironed out. "The final details are being written up," Trump said Thursday. "In the coming weeks we'll have it all very conclusive." A White House fact sheet says under the agreement, imports from the UK will continue to face a 10% tariff, but UK autos will get some reprieve and Britain's aerospace industry will offer "preferential access" to U.S. manufacturers.

3. China exports

China's export business is booming. The country reported April shipments were up 8.1% year over year in terms of U.S. dollars, far outpacing the Reuters poll estimate of a 1.9% gain. The surge comes from increased shipments to Southeast Asian countries, offsetting a 21% plunge in exports to the U.S. There could be a shakeout ahead, though. Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint asset management, said in a note that the April surge could be at least partly due transshipment through third countries, as well as contracts signed before Trump's tariffs were announced.

4. Gates giving

Bill Gates has a new deadline for giving away his fortune. The Microsoft billionaire said he plans to donate "virtually all" of his roughly $200 billion in wealth over the next 20 years, doubling his charitable giving. "People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them," Gates said in a blog post. "There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people." On the other side of 20 years, Gates plans to shutter the Gates Foundation, at the end of 2045.

5. Leo XIV

There's a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected pope Thursday, becoming the first American pontiff. Prevost, 69, is originally from Chicago and chose the papal name Leo XIV. He's the 267th successor to St. Peter. Before his election, Leo led the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, which advises the pope on bishop appointments.

