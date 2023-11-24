Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Stocks are closing out a shortened trading week after the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • This Black Friday, there's more than discounts on display.
  • A pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas begins Friday.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Half-day

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Stocks are closing out a shortened trading week after the Thanksgiving holiday with a half-day session on Friday. As of Wednesday's close, the major indexes were all up nearly 1% so far on the week. The last full trading day of the period saw broad gains across the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. A winning result as of market close on Friday — at 1 p.m. ET — would seal four consecutive weeks of gains for each of the major averages. Follow live market updates.

2. TGIBF

This Black Friday, there's more than discounts on display. With shoppers increasingly watching their wallets and holiday deals starting earlier than ever, retailers are going to great lengths to draw in customers and convert sales. Companies are rolling out pop-up events, flash sales and eye-catching merch to try to convince shoppers to spend. The unofficial start to the holiday shopping season comes at a cautionary time for retailers: Everyone from Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods to Target and Walmart has warned of year-end softness.

3. Humanitarian pause

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing after an Israeli strike on north Gaza on November 23, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. 
John Macdougall | AFP | Getty Images
This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing after an Israeli strike on north Gaza on November 23, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. 

A pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas began Friday. It's the first temporary agreement of peace since war broke out in the region in mid-October. The truce, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., is due to last four days and will allow for humanitarian aid deliveries as well as the exchange of hostages: Hamas has agreed to release 13 people abducted on Oct. 7, and Israeli forces will allow a number of detained Palestinian people to return home. Follow live updates from the Israel-Hamas war.

4. Every minute counts

People walk to their flight gates ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2023. 
Vincent Alban | Reuters
People walk to their flight gates ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2023. 

Airlines are working to shave minutes off departures and arrivals in an effort that could ultimately save them millions. Major carriers like American, United and Delta are all implementing new strategies like automatic gate assignments, new boarding procedures and digital messaging to help avoid delays. Even small snags can ripple across the flight schedule, causing costly disruptions. Some of the new tools will be put to test this holiday season, a year on from major travel mishaps that left thousands of passengers stranded.

5. $115 million heist

The logo of HTX, formerly known as Huobi, is seen on the screen of a mobile device in this photo.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
The logo of HTX, formerly known as Huobi, is seen on the screen of a mobile device in this photo.

Roughly $115 million has been stolen from two cryptocurrency platforms after hackers gained access and pilfered out the digital funds. The platforms, HTX exchange and Heco Chain, are both linked to high-profile entrepreneur Justin Sun, who confirmed the breaches. An estimated $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen from HTX, formerly known as Huobi, and a total of $85.4 million was stolen from Heco Chain, a so-called blockchain bridge. HTX said that it is identifying the source of the attack and "has implemented urgent measures to protect user assets."

Money Report

25 mins ago

Bitcoin rises to new high for the year Friday above $38,000

31 mins ago

China's Alibaba shakes up cloud unit management after scrapping the division's IPO

– CNBC's Christopher Hayes, Melissa Repko, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Ruxandra Iordache, Leslie Josephs and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.

Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us