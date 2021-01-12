5 Free Personal Finance Courses That Will Help You Get Better With Money

In times of economic volatility, such as the current downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people begin to question whether they're financially prepared and capable of managing their money well.

Some may be figuring out how to budget for the first time, especially if they're worried about losing their job. Others may find themselves trying to determine how to safeguard their savings, investments and other assets.

Making these types of decisions requires a bit of financial know-how. But it can be overwhelming if you're new to managing money. To help you get started, CNBC Make It rounded up five free educational resources that will help you build wealth, learn to invest, understand life insurance, navigate retirement savings and more.

It's important to note that these courses are not meant to serve as a substitute for professional financial help. It's a good idea to consult a financial advisor with any big questions before making any major money decisions.

1. "Future Rich" by Planancial

Planancial is an online source for personal finance courses created by Barbara Ginty, a certified financial planner and host of the "Future Rich" podcast. "Future Rich," Planancial's signature class, offers seven days' worth of quick seven-minute videos paired with a workbook that reinforces the key points and strategies. The course is taught by Ginty herself, who started her career on Wall Street before becoming a CFP.

The class is designed to be a fun learning experience and let you to go at your own pace. You can start and stop the course whenever you want.

2. "Introduction to Life Insurance and Retirement Savings" by Alison

As the title promises, this online course from education company Alison provides a look into different types of life insurance and retirement savings plans. Throughout the video modules, you will learn the differences between whole and term life insurance, traditional versus Roth IRAs and the tax implications of various types of retirement funds.

More than 6,000 students have enrolled in this course, giving it a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. And not only is it free, but it's quick: It should take between one to two hours to complete.

3. "Money Skills" by MRUniversity

If you aren't sure about investing or are debating when to rent versus buy, MRUniversity's "Money Skills" course can help. This video class includes 10 videos and exercises led by Tyler Cowen and Alex Tabarrok, who are both professors of economics at George Mason University. No prior knowledge is required, making it a good option for beginners.

4. "My Financial Mountain: Understanding Your Path to a Solid Financial Foundation" by Skillshare

The "My Financial Mountain" course, offered through online learning platform Skillshare, is for anyone who wants to learn a realistic approach to handling money. It guides students through everything from managing debt to establishing a budget to understanding how credit works.

The class consists of 13 lessons, each lasting just a few minutes, and is taught by Julio Lara, a certified Skillshare teacher.

5. "Introduction to Managing Your Personal Finance Debts" by Alison

Alison's "Introduction to Managing Your Personal Finance Debts" course covers the basics of handling your bills in a fiscally responsible way. It will help you "get started down the road to reducing your debts and finally becoming debt-free," according to the course description.

As a student, you'll gain an introductory level of knowledge on how to navigate a debt spreadsheet, prioritize your bills and communicate effectively with your debt issuers, such as credit card companies. Plus, the course only takes around one hour to complete.

