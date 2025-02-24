40-year-old early retiree with $3.6 million in savings shares 3 books that helped him get there

Jamal Robinson didn't learn about money management from his parents.

But last year Robinson, 40, retired from his corporate career as a tech executive in generative AI and moved to Dubai. He now has no debt and $3.6 million across his investment, savings and checking accounts.

"As far as the information that I learned that I use today, which has allowed me to become a multimillionaire and invest, a lot of this has come from books," Robinson tells CNBC Make It.

Here are three books that shaped his money strategy.

1. 'The Millionaire Next Door' by Thomas Stanley

Robinson says he read "The Millionaire Next Door" at "a very young age."

The book broadened his perceptions of the wealthy and "allowed me to see that a millionaire is someone who is frugal" and is "emotionally disciplined," Robinson says.

This resonated with him, given his modest means while growing up. Both of his parents were in the military and worked hard to provide for Robinson and his sisters. Robinson began earning his own money at age 14 as a church janitor and went on to work fast-food jobs through high school and college.

Robinson started his post-college career in the power and energy industry before switching to tech, where his salary skyrocketed. As his pay grew, he kept his personal spending in check and instead saved and invested up to 90% of his earnings.

2. 'Die With Zero' by Bill Perkins

While Robinson's aggressive saving helped him retire early, his scarcity mindset can make it hard for him to enjoy his money in the moment.

"I still, even to this day, view myself as this minimum-wage guy making $5.15 an hour," he says. "I would make a $1 million a year, and I would struggle to spend over $50 on an item."

He's in the process of repairing his relationship with money thanks to reading "Die With Zero," which encourages readers to spend and give away their money in impactful ways within their lifetimes.

These days, Robinson says he spends more money than he's used to. He plans to live off at least 5% of his investment portfolio a year, which is about $185,000 in 2025. That means reconfiguring his habits to spend his money in meaningful ways, like on world travel, eating healthfully and prioritizing his physical and emotional wellness.

3. 'The Psychology of Money' by Morgan Housel

Finally, Robinson says "The Psychology of Money" is more generally applicable to most people.

The collection of short stories explores how and why people make financial decisions, and how psychology can work for or against them.

Robinson says it's helpful to learn about how other people manage their money, whether it's through books or talking with friends and colleagues.

As he grew in his tech career and worked alongside high earners, "I would just always ask [financial] questions, and be really deliberate and take advantage of the opportunity of the minds that I had around me that had accomplished more and had been older," Robinson says.

