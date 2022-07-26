Money Report

3M Will Spin Off Its Health Care Business Into a New Public Company

By Jack Stebbins, CNBC

Daniel Acker | Reuters
  • 3M announced Tuesday that it will spin off its health care business into a separate publicly traded company.
  • The new business will focus on wound and oral care, healthcare IT and biopharma filtration, the material science company said in a release.
The new business will focus on wound and oral care, healthcare IT and biopharma filtration, the material science company said in a release. That includes products like its bandages, skin adhesives, oral aligners, air purifiers and optical lenses.

3M health care products recorded more than $8 billion in sales in 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The announcement comes alongside 3M's second-quarter earnings report. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.48 on revenue of $8.7 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $2.42 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of the company were up about 3% premarket.

3M is simultaneously spinning off its food safety business. That branch will merge with Neogen and is expected to be divested by September.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

