37. New Hampshire

Economic Profile

Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican

Population: 1,366,275

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 8.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 5% (on dividend income and interest)

Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Demoulas & Market Basket, Albany International

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence