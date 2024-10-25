36-year-old mom making $10,000 a month in passive income: The 3 books that helped me get rich and ‘live life on my terms'

When I was a child, my parents would buy lottery tickets and talk about what they'd do if they ever won. It was a fun discussion around the dinner table, but it was a dream that always seemed out of reach. I often thought to myself, "Why not find a way to get rich with better odds?"

Now, as the parent of two young kids and the owner of my own business, I feel like I have hit the jackpot — but not by leaving anything to chance.

Four years ago, I left an unfulfilling 9-to-5 job in higher education administration and started selling digital products on Etsy. Today, I make $10,000 or more per month in passive income from four income streams.

These are the three books that shifted my mindset about money, helped me build wealth and gave me the ability to live life on my terms.

1. 'Change Your Questions, Change Your Life' by Marilee Adams

In "Change Your Questions, Change Your Life," Marilee Adams, PhD, a leadership expert, professor, and entrepreneur, explains there are two types of questions we can ask ourselves. "Judger" questions are blame-focused, while "learner" questions are solution-focused.

After I read this book, I realized how much my internal dialogue influenced my mindset and the results I achieved. When I faced challenges, instead of being hard on myself and saying "What's wrong with me?" I started asking, "What can I learn?"

Adams has a great resource called a Choice Map. It's essentially a flow chart to help avoid judgmental language and overcome roadblocks.

When I started taking the course that ultimately helped me start my passive income business, for example, I doubted whether I could succeed. However, instead of giving up, I used the choice map and shifted my mindset by asking, "What's best to do now?"

This question helped me stay focused, break tasks down into manageable steps, and persist, until I ultimately built the foundation for my passive income business and started to see real financial results.

No. 1 lesson: The language we use to talk about ourselves can shape our reality.

2. 'The Simple Path to Wealth' by JL Collins

"The Simple Path to Wealth" grew from a series of letters about money and investing that JL Collins, a blogger and expert in personal finance and investing, wrote to his teenage daughter.

At the beginning of his book, he shares "a few key guidelines" about money. Some of my favorite pieces of Collins' advice are:

"Spend less than you earn — invest the surplus — avoid debt."

"Avoid fiscally irresponsible people. Never marry one or otherwise give him or her access to your money."

"Try saving and investing 50% of your income. With no debt, this is perfectly doable."

"When you can live on 4% of your investments per year, you are financially independent."

To follow his advice, I sat down and created a budget that allowed me to spend less than I earned and invest the difference. Then, in 2015, my husband and I decided to save and invest 50% of our income in low-cost index funds.

We didn't chase complicated strategies or try to time the market. We simply focused on consistent, automated contributions to index funds.

After nine years, we are now at a point where we can work more fulfilling jobs, even if they pay less, because we have a nest egg working in the market for us. Collins calls this "F.U. Money" — enough money not to have to answer to the whims of a boss if you don't want to, because you are no longer living paycheck to paycheck.

No. 1 lesson: Avoid debt. Save and invest your money in a low-cost index fund. Use invested money to buy your freedom.

3. 'Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life' by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans

Bill Burnett and Dave Evans, professors and innovators in design thinking, are known for teaching a popular elective at Stanford University called "Design Your Life," which was the foundation of the book.

In "Designing Your Life," Burnett and Evans encourage iteration and embracing experimentation, rather than waiting for the "perfect" path to appear.

I first read this book while studying positive psychology in grad school. It was 2020, I had just had my second child, and I was dreading the idea of working a full-time office job.

By putting the exercises from this book in place, I used design thinking to explore careers that would help me lead with my strengths. I realized that while hours of meetings drained me, project-focused work energized me and helped me get into a creative flow.

I often return to this book because, as Burnett and Evans say, "a well-designed life is a life that is generative." As much as we try to plan for the future, our goals and dreams constantly evolve, and life is full of surprises.

I thought earning passive income would be the key to my happiness. However, once I had it, I realized I missed the human interaction I got at work. Continuing to iterate helped me to find teaching and writing — roles that allow me to work on projects and interact with people without having to do a traditional 9-to-5.

No. 1 lesson: Happiness comes from designing a life that works for you.

Rachel Jimenez is an entrepreneur, professor and mom of two, with a passion for helping others achieve their personal, professional and passive income goals. She runs an Etsy store as well as a blog, Money Hacking Mama, where she shares financial wisdom and practical advice for women navigating their careers, businesses and life.

