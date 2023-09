Scharf Investments, based in Los Gatos, CA, is ranked No. 35 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.3B

Years in Business: 40

Accounts Under Management: 6,381

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Brian Krawez, President & Lead Portfolio Manager

Eric Lynch, Managing Director

Contact:

scharfinvestments.com

16450 Los Gatos Boulevard, Suite 207, Los Gatos, CA 95032

(831) 429-5216