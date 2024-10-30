33-year-old who left the U.S. to live minutes from the ocean in Jamaica: ‘I feel like I have a better chance of longevity here'

I didn't think about leaving the U.S. to live somewhere else until very recently.

My father is from Jamaica, so I have always felt a connection to the island, but it wasn't until a few years ago that I finally visited for the first time.

I was struck by the joy I felt surrounded by the culture, the food, and so many family members and new friends. This spring, I made the leap and moved with my two youngest kids to Negril, Jamaica.

Back in the States, I was often ill and had very high blood pressure. Over the last several months, to my surprise and delight, following the example of the vibrant older folks in my community, my stress has lifted and I am so much healthier.

Overall, I feel like I have a better chance of longevity here.

Here are the biggest lessons I have learned from the senior citizens in my community:

They spend much of their time outdoors

One of my neighbors, in his mid-to-late 60s, can do a backflip and often climbs trees to pick fruit. He is just one example of the vibrant senior citizens in my area.

Many people wash their clothes by hand, as I have started to, and hang them on the line. People devote a lot of time to tending their gardens.

I spend almost all day outside working. I've tried doing that in the States, but as soon as the season changes, I go back in and may or may not come out again.

But thanks to the temperate year-round weather here, my veranda "office" is always open.

They stay active and walk everywhere

In hindsight, I feel like the dependence on cars in the U.S. made it harder for me to enjoy nature and the company of other people.

In North Carolina, so many things are drive-thru, from pharmacies to fast food. By virtue of how my town was designed, everyone was reliant on a vehicle. In the U.S., I drove everywhere, including to take my daughter to daycare, even though it was just up the street.

In my community in Negril, most people walk and use public transportation, especially seniors, to get around and do their errands.

I walk much more since I got here, and I'll stroll to the store most days. Jamaica is also very hilly and mountainous, so you regularly have to go up inclines. It's been so positive for my health.

They eat fresh and unprocessed food

The food here is fantastic, especially the produce. Fruit trees are everywhere, and there is such a variety of fresh vegetables.

To me, the food in Jamaica tastes different from the food in the U.S. It is not super processed, or overly salty or sweet. I don't eat traditional fast food here, although there are restaurants that serve it. I prefer to go to a skilled local vendor and try some of their wares.

You don't have to go far to find someone selling delicious, healthy and inexpensive food, whether it is freshly caught fish, porridge, lovely cold coconuts, or some of my favorite dishes like jerk chicken, brown stew, bully beef and beef patties.

They know that community is essential

You will frequently see people, especially older folks, talking, playing dominoes or Ludi, and laughing together. When people aren't feeling well, neighbors will share their favorite herbal remedies.

We are often invited to neighborhood gatherings, even as newcomers. On a Sunday, for example, people might go to church, relax, go to the river, do some "bush cooking" — preparing and serving delicious meals outside. It's a very laid-back atmosphere, and I felt welcome right away.

I rarely saw anyone in my neighborhood in the States. I knew only about four of my neighbors on the street and I lived in that house for seven years. I would see people in passing and wave, but then we would just go back to our lives.

It's odd not to know or talk to your neighbors here. Every time I see a neighbor in Jamaica, we sit and chat.

They embrace a slower pace

I didn't realize how high-stress and individualistic the culture could be in the United States until we left. I was on autopilot all day, every day.

The pace of island life forced me to slow down, start paying attention to how I felt, and challenged my beliefs of what life should be. Moving shook up my routine, removed me from daily stressors, and allowed me to create a new reality.

Small changes definitely add up, and getting out of my comfort zone helped me make these new habits stick, for the better.

Tiffany Grant is a financial educator, writer, podcaster and coach. Before she was an entrepreneur, Tiffany was an HR professional. She is the founder and host of ″Money Talk with Tiff," an Accredited Financial Counselor and holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

