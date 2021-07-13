32. Oklahoma

Economic Profile
Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican
Population: 3,980,783
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners
