32. Oklahoma

Economic Profile

Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican

Population: 3,980,783

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners

