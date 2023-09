28. Sawgrass Asset Management

Sawgrass Asset Management, based in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, is ranked No. 28 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 227 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Alicia Dator, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Marty LaPrade, Partner & Equity Portfolio Manager

Contact:

saw-grass.com

5000 Sawgrass Village Circle, Suite 32, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

(904) 493-5500