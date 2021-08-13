Money Report

27 Vaccinated People Test Positive for Covid on a Carnival Cruise Ship

By Nadine El-Bawab, CNBC

RHONA WISE | AFP | Getty Images
  • Twenty-seven vaccinated people aboard a Carnival cruise ship that docked in Belize tested positive for Covid-19 this week.
  • Only one of the positive cases was a passenger; the remaining 26 were crew members.
  • All 27 people are experiencing mild or no symptoms.

Twenty-seven people tested positive for Covid-19 aboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship, which docked in Belize on Wednesday, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

Only one of the positive cases was a passenger; the remaining 26 were crew members. All 27 people were vaccinated and are experiencing mild or no symptoms, the country's tourism board said.

Contact tracing was conducted, and no other positive cases were discovered.

There are 2,895 guests and 1,441 crew on the ship that sailed from Galveston, Texas, the tourism board said.

According to The Washington Post, Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board but did not disclose how many cases there were at that time.

"Carnival is managing a small number of positive COVID cases on Carnival Vista sailing out of Galveston. This despite all of our crew and almost all of our guests being vaccinated," a spokesperson for Carnival Cruises said in a statement.

"We have managed the situation utilizing stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine."

As of Saturday, all guests will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test, regardless of their vaccination status, Carnival said.

Shares of Carnival Cruises fell 2.14% on Friday, closing at $22.86.

