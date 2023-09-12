24. SJS Investment Services

SJS Investment Services, based in Sylvania, OH, is ranked No. 24 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2021 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 919

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 78 in 2021)

Principals:

Scott Savage, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Kelly, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

sjsinvest.com

6711 Monroe Street, Building IV, Suite A, Sylvania, OH 43560

(419) 885-2626