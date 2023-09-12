Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

24. SJS Investment Services

By ,CNBC

SJS Investment Services

SJS Investment Services, based in Sylvania, OH, is ranked No. 24 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2021 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 919

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 78 in 2021)

Principals:

Scott Savage, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Government shutdown fears cloud legislative agenda as House returns to session

news 27 mins ago

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Oracle, WestRock, Apple, Advance Auto Parts and more

Kevin Kelly, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

sjsinvest.com

6711 Monroe Street, Building IV, Suite A, Sylvania, OH 43560

(419) 885-2626

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us