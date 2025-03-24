Money Report

23andMe files for bankruptcy, Anne Wojcicki steps down as CEO

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and chief executive officer of 23andme Inc., during the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. 
Jordan Vonderhaar | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Missouri federal court on Sunday night.
  • Anne Wojcicki has resigned from her role as chief executive effective immediately, though she will remain a member of the board.
  • The filing comes after a turbulent period for the genetic testing company, where it has struggled to generate recurring revenue, failed to stand up viable businesses and suffered a cyberattack.

Embattled genetic testing company 23andMe, once valued at $6 billion, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Missouri federal court on Sunday night.

The company's CEO, Anne Wojcicki, has resigned from her role as chief executive effective immediately, though she will remain a member of the board. Joseph Selsavage, 23andMe's chief financial and accounting officer, will serve as interim CEO, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We have had many successes but I equally take accountability for the challenges we have today," Wojcicki wrote in a post on X early Monday morning. "There is no doubt that the challenges faced by 23andMe through an evolving business model have been real, but my belief in the company and its future is unwavering."

23andMe declined to comment further on the filing.

The former billionaire co-founded 23andMe in 2006, and the company rocketed into the mainstream because of its at-home DNA testing kits that gave customers insight into their family histories and genetic profiles. The five-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, which valued the company at around $3.5 billion at the time.

23andMe's stock has mostly been in free fall in recent years as the company struggled to generate recurring revenue and stand up viable research and therapeutics businesses. As of premarket trading on Monday, the company is worth less than $50 million.

Last March, 23andMe's independent directors formed a special committee to evaluate the company's potential paths forward. Wojcicki submitted multiple proposals to take the company private, but all were rejected. The special committee "unanimously determined to reject" Wojcicki's most recent proposal earlier this month.

If 23andMe's plan to sell its assets through a Chapter 11 plan is approved by the court, the company will "actively solicit qualified bids" over a 45-day process. Wojcicki plans to pursue the company as an independent bidder, she said in her post on Monday.

Beyond its financial woes, privacy concerns around 23andMe's genetic database have swirled in recent years. In October 2023, hackers accessed the information of nearly 7 million customers.  

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday issued a consumer alert urging residents to consider deleting their genetic data from 23andMe's website.

23andMe said there will be no changes to the way that it stores, protects or manages customer data through the sale process, and it will continue operating business as usual.

"As I think about the future, I will continue to tirelessly advocate for customers to have choice and transparency with respect to their personal data, regardless of platform," Wojcicki said.

