2-Year Treasury Yield Hovers Around 4.1%, Gap With 10-Year Treasury Widens

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note hovered around 4.1% on Thursday as the gap with the 10-year Treasury widened, further inverting the yield curve.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was last up 9.73 basis points to 4.0923% as of 4:15 a.m. ET. Earlier in the day it had soared as high as 4.132%, coming close to levels last seen in October 2007 when it reached 4.138%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was last at 3.5242%, after rising by 1.22 basis points. It had hit 3.64%, a high not noted since February 2011 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement.

The gap between the 2-year and 10-year notes widened as much as 56.8 basis points, further inverting the yield curve. Short-term rates being significantly higher than long-term rates can be a sign of recession, according to some analysts.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Yield and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

On Wednesday, the Fed announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike in an effort to curb persistent inflation. That's lower than the 100 basis point hike some investors had anticipated, but the central bank suggested it would continue to hike rates throughout 2022 and 2023.

This policy is set to continue until fund levels reach either a "terminal rate" or a level of 4.6% at the end of 2023, central bank officials indicated.

Investors will also get insights into the job market on Thursday as weekly initial jobless claims data is set to be released.