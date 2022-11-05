2 Dating Red Flags—and a Green Flag, According to Hinge Users

Ask your single friend "are you dating right now?" and you're likely to get an eye roll and an exasperated "unfortunately" in return.

And that's not surprising — the dating landscape can feel bleak.

Though the dating apps are supposed to optimize the process of finding a mate, they can leave daters feeling pretty disposable.

Almost half, 45%, of singles say dating apps make them feel frustrated, while only 28% said the apps make them feel hopeful, according to 2020 Pew Research.

Finding a long-term match can seem like an overwhelming task. Going on better dates, though, is a more manageable to-do.

Here are some dating red flags, and one green flag, according to a user survey from the dating app, Hinge.

Red flag: Getting drunk on the first date

You might want to consider swapping your martini for a latte since three-in-four singles don't want to get drinks on a first date, according to Hinge's data.

17% of daters on the app would rather meet for coffee, while 11% would rather see a show or go to a museum and 14% would rather go for a walk.

Those surveyed said sober dates help them get to know the other person better and have proven to be better for their mental health.

Red flag: Being 'too into' Instagram

It's a good idea to just stay off your mobile device during that first meet-up, since 74% of singles don't want to date someone too into Instagram.

Respondents said those who use the app too much can come off as self-absorbed, which is a sign of low confidence.

Additionally, 80% said that someone being too into Snapchat is a red flag.

Not only might it signal that the person is self-absorbed, but it also creates more opportunities to flirt and cheat, users said.

Green flag: Talking about how you care for your mental health

Opening up about how you're prioritizing your mental health can make you more appealing to the person across the tiny table.

In fact, 97% of singles want to date someone who takes care of their mental health and 86% say they are more likely to go on a second date with someone who mentioned that they go to therapy on a first date.

