ML&R Wealth Management, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 19 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 3,278

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 73 in 2022)

Principals:

Stuart Smith, Lead Wealth Management Partner

Steve Harvey, Partner

Contact:

mlrwm.com

401 Congress Avenue, Suite 1100, Austin, TX 78701

(512) 275-2700