Nebraska

13. Nebraska

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican

Population: 1,937,552

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.81%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.84%

Gasoline tax: 29.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

