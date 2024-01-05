10-year Treasury yield tops 4% ahead of nonfarm payrolls

U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise Friday as investors await nonfarm payrolls and assess the latest employment numbers for indications of strength in the labor market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped the closely watched 4% level and was up 2 basis points at 4.015% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was up almost 2 basis points to 4.399%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Nonfarm payrolls data is due Friday, with investors hoping for a so-called "Goldilocks" number that indicates a strong labor market — but doesn't raise expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Markets are expecting a nonfarm payrolls increase of 170,000, according to Dow Jones estimates.

Currently, interest rates are expected to start coming down as soon as March, but the Fed has not provided a timeline and there are fears rate cuts could happen later than expected.

On Thursday, ADP said private payrolls increased in December by 164,000 — higher than the 130,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Deutsche Bank strategists led by Jim Reid said the strong jobs figures added to skepticism of a Fed rate cut in March.

"For the Fed, the probability of a 25bp cut by March was down to 69% by [Thursday's] close, which is its lowest since the December meeting, back when they published the dot plot that was more dovish than the consensus expected. And in turn, Treasuries sold off across the curve," the strategists wrote in a Friday note.

Along with nonfarms, factory orders and ISM services PMI data are also due out Friday. No Treasury auctions are scheduled.