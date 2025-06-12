Money Report

10-year Treasury yield little changed as U.S. trade relations remain in focus

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Traders wait for Voyager Technologies to begin trading during the company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields were muted on Thursday, as the White House's trading relationships and the American economy remained firmly in focus.

The 10-year Treasury yield was marginally higher during early morning trade, down by less than 1 basis point. Yields on 2-year, 5-year and long-dated Treasurys were also little changed.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Thursday morning's bond moves came after the Trump administration hinted that the 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs could be extended for some trading partners. With the July 9 deadline approaching, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an extension could be granted to 18 major trading partners provided they show "good faith" in ongoing negotiations.

Investors are also still digesting Washington and Beijing's framework trade agreement, negotiated in London earlier this week. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said it was a "done" deal which would see China supply rare earth minerals while the U.S. levies 55% tariffs on the world's second-biggest economy.

Markets are also awaiting the latest U.S. producer price index, due for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, and data on weekly jobless claims.

— CNBC's Erin Doherty contributed to this report.

