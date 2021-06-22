10-Year Treasury Yield Climbs to 1.50% Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Congress Testimony

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak before the House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis at 2 p.m. ET.

Existing home sales data for May is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.50% on Tuesday morning, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress on the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed less than basis point to 1.501% at 4:55 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.115%. Yields move inversely to prices.

In the prepared comments, which were released Monday evening ahead of the testimony, Powell said that while the "economy has shown sustained improvement," it still faces continued threats from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Widespread vaccinations have joined unprecedented monetary and fiscal policy actions in providing strong support to the recovery. Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen, and real GDP this year appears to be on track to post its fastest rate of increase in decades," Powell said. "Much of this rapid growth reflects the continued bounce back in activity from depressed levels."

Powell's testimony follows the Fed's policy meeting last week, in which it raised inflation expectations and signaled an interest rate increase could happen sooner than expected.

Chris Watling, CEO of Longview Economics, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that the Fed had been "pretty resolute" about keeping monetary policy "looser for longer."

However, he said that a tightening of the labor market was "clearly a possible candidate" to "upset this applecart."

Auctions are due to be held Tuesday for $40 billion of 42-day bills and $60 billion of 2-year notes.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this market report.