Mega Mall Makeover: Plans Show Ideas for Galleria Dallas Redo

A sneak peek at plans for redeveloping the Galleria Dallas shopping mall shows a more mixed-use project.

In mid-2018, the owners of the landmark shopping venue hired Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. to take over management of the 1.3 million-square-foot mall.

Since then, owner UBS and Trademark have been working with architects Omniplan and Gensler to come up with a redo for the 37-year-old shopping center at the Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.