McDonald's

McDonald’s Unveils Quarter Pounder-Scented Candles

Your home could smell like a McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

McDonald's

For the burger lover who has everything, McDonald's created Quarter Pounder-scented candles, coming soon to the chain's online merchandise store.

The set, being released in "limited quantities," includes six "custom scented candles in glass containers."

Inspired by Quarter Pounder ingredients, the scents include: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef.

Business News

Gap 15 hours ago

Gap Is the Latest Retailer to Get Into Resale to Try to Fix Its Business

Kia 17 hours ago

Kia Recalls SUVs, Vans; Electrical Problem Can Cause Fires

"Burn together for maximum deliciousness," the online description reads.

Product details indicate the candles feature a soy wax blend, fine fragrance, essential oil and cotton wick with an approximate burn time of 25 hours.

Other items in the merch store include a sesame seed umbrella, couples Quarter Pounder mittens, fries socks, Happy Meal t-shirt and McDonald's hair ties.

This article tagged under:

McDonald's
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us