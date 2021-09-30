Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Hoodie Selling Out, But Won't Ship for Weeks

Kanye West’s latest collaboration with Gap is proving successful for the retailer, but customers will have to wait weeks to wear the new hoodie.

The Yeezy hoodie launched Wednesday with some sizes selling out within hours. According to a notice posted on Gap’s website, the earliest shipments will be sent on Oct. 27, with some colors not going out until the first week of December.

The sweatshirt comes in six colors — brown, black, blue, red, mustard and purple — and retail for $90 for adults and $70 for kids sizing. They are currently only available for purchase online and customers are required to enter some contact and sizing information before accessing available colors and sizes of the unisex hoodie.

And despite the delayed shipping, the hoodie has already popped up on auction sites like Ebay, marked up hundreds of dollars.

The double-layered cotton hoodie is the second product launched under West’s Yeezy Gap line, following the release of a $200 nylon jacket in June.

The rapper’s partnership with the clothier was first announced in June 2020 and has been fruitful for both parties thus far. For West, the partnership is a dream realized— he said in a 2015 interview that he wanted to be the “Steve Jobs of Gap.”

The Gap, on the other hand, is gaining necessary financial increases. Bloomberg estimates the deal is worth $970 million.

