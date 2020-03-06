JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Recovering From Emergency Heart Surgery

Dimon was alert after undergoing an emergency heart surgery Thursday for an acute aortic dissection

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday for an acute aortic dissection, the company announced.

Dimon, 63, was awake and alert after a successful surgery, according to a JP Morgan statement informing its shareholders of the news. The financial services company said its co-presidents and co-operating officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith would take control of JP Morgan's operations while Dimon recovers.

"Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders," the statement said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

DFW Airport Takes Extra Cleaning Measures To Protect Against Coronavirus

coronavirus 6 hours ago

A Look Inside a Dallas Testing Lab for COVID-19

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us