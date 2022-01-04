Job Fair to Fill More Than 70 Positions at DFW Airport

HMSHost plans to offer jobs on the spot during a job fair this week at DFW Airport.

The company is filling open full and part-time positions in the following areas: Admirals Club, Flagship Lounge, and Flagship First Dining. Jobs include bar captains and stewards, floor attendants, floor captains, and cooks.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

They are also looking to fill positions at airport Starbucks restaurants, including baristas, bartenders, servers, cashiers, and hosts/hostesses.

The job fair is Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Place DFW at 2350 Global Drive at the airport.

Candidates should bring two forms of identification; the dress code is business casual.

HMSHost offers a 401K plan with employer match, medical, dental, and vision insurances, vacation pay, flex pay, uniform, daily meal credit, tuition reimbursement, free parking, free life insurance, referral bonus, and more. Some jobs eligible for a $1,500 tiered sign-on bonus. Most jobs eligible for an additional $2 per hour for all hours worked over 32 hours per week through the end of January.