J.C. Penney Makes Plano Headquarters Exit Official With Court Filing

Penney, which is expected to exit bankruptcy operating more than 650 stores, hasn’t disclosed plans for a future corporate office location

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows the headquarters of J.C. Penny in Plano, Texas, the United States. U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney on Thursday announced to close 154 stores. More stores are to be closed in the following weeks, said the Texas based company in a release. Last month, J.C. Penney filed bankruptcy protection due to the impact of COVID-19.
Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty Images

J.C. Penney has made its Plano headquarters exit official.

The retailer filed a notice with the bankruptcy court on Friday that it has rejected its lease and abandoned the building, as previously reported.

Penney hasn’t owned the headquarters campus it built in 1992 since the end of 2016. Most of Penney’s corporate employees have been working from home since March due to the pandemic.

