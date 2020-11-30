J.C. Penney Makes Plano Headquarters Exit Official With Court Filing

J.C. Penney has made its Plano headquarters exit official.

The retailer filed a notice with the bankruptcy court on Friday that it has rejected its lease and abandoned the building, as previously reported.

Penney hasn’t owned the headquarters campus it built in 1992 since the end of 2016. Most of Penney’s corporate employees have been working from home since March due to the pandemic.

